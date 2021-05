ANGOLA — Youth in grades 7-12 are invited to participate in 18 days of fun and learning about a variety of topics as part of the Indiana 4-H Road Show. The road show includes parts of the 4-H Academy at Purdue, the state 4-H Junior Leader Conference and 4-H Round-Up in a series of one-day sessions being held in several locations across the area instead of bringing hundreds of people together in one location for the events.