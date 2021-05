The coronavirus pandemic has drawn more attention to the role of obesity in our nation’s health. More than 40 percent of adults in the United States qualify as obese, and an elevated body mass index has been shown to be a major risk factor for developing severe symptoms of covid-19. Unfortunately, stigma has made people with obesity reluctant to seek health care, including the coronavirus vaccines. To overcome this stigma, we need to better understand the true causes of obesity, focus on successful treatments and bat down rampant misinformation about this common health problem.