Madison Golf Finishes Second in Sisseton Invitational

Madison Bulldogs JV Baseball team had two games on Saturday. In game one, Madison won game one 3-2 against SF Washington. With the game tied at 2, Jared Kennington delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to put the Bulldogs up late. Kennington also picked up the win, pitching two and two-thirds innings and striking out four. The Bulldogs couldn’t pull a win together in game two, losing to Dell Rapids 2-1. Kennington and Carson Wolf each had two hits in the loss.