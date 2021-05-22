Madison Golf Finishes Second in Sisseton Invitational
The Madison Girls Golf team finished second in the Sisseton Invitational on Thursday. In team score, Madison shot a 420. Ali Vacanti was the lowest scoring Bulldog, shooting a 99. Olivia Flemming, Abby Palmquist, and Eleni Sims, along with Jayme Schmidt of Dell Rapids, all tied with a 107. Per USGA tiebreaker rules, they finished with Flemming in 10th, Schmidt in 11th, Sims in 12th and Palmquist in 13th. The next meet is the Dak XII Conference at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City, SD on Monday, May 24.