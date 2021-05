Washable rugs are a smart choice for high-traffic areas of your home, like foyers and hallways, and also for underneath kitchen and dining tables, where spills are bound to happen. The good news is that you don't have to sacrifice style for practically, as there are a slew of attractive options on the market that work with practically any decor. Another major plus is that washable rugs are relatively inexpensive in comparison to hand-tufted wool, silk, or chenille rugs, so you can furnish more rooms in the house on a budget. Read on for our top picks, along with advice on what to look for while you shop.