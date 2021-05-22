B&G® returns for another race around the world with The Ocean Race
The leading sailing electronics brand returns as Official Technical Supplier for The Ocean Race Europe and The Ocean Race 2022/23. B&G®, the world's leading sailing electronics manufacturer, has returned as an Official Technical Supplier to The Ocean Race, including the upcoming inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Europe that begins May 29 in Lorient, France. B&G has a rich and long tradition with The Ocean Race dating back to the original Whitbread Round-The-World Race in 1973 and has been a part of each edition of The Ocean Race since, including on-board every race winner of this epic adventure around the globe.