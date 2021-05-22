B&G® returns for another race around the world with The Ocean Race

After concerns about the closed border between the United States and Canada forced race organizers to cancel the biennial Marblehead to Halifax Race, The Michael A Mentuck Memorial Ocean Race was born. This event, kicking off on July 8, is named for Michael A. Mentuck, a past Commodore of the Boston Yacht Club and an honorary member of the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron (the joint hosts of the Marblehead to Halifax). Though the new event will replace the sprint up to Halifax on this year’s calendar, race organizers plan to continue the event during off years in the future.