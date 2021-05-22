DSU is Gearing Up For NAIA Championships

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced its official rosters and qualifiers for the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Dakota State will have three women and 10 men competing in the events at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, AL. on May 26-28. Jacia Christiansen and Jada Anderson will be competing in the full marathon event and Traia Hubbard will be competing in shot put. For the men, Brenner Furlong, Riley Greenhoff, SenQuavius Johnson and Jared Wipf will compete in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Kevin Jenkins will be running in the 100-meter hurdles and Alex Derr is scheduled for the 800-meter dash. Conner Tordsen and Tyler Moulton are set to throw discus, with Tordsen in the hammer throw as well. Maxwell Cruse is set to run a full marathon and Joshua Snook, along with Greenhoff, Derr, Furlong, will compete in the 4 x 400-meter relay.