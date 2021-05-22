newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

DSU is Gearing Up For NAIA Championships

amazingmadison.com
 3 days ago

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced its official rosters and qualifiers for the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Dakota State will have three women and 10 men competing in the events at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, AL. on May 26-28. Jacia Christiansen and Jada Anderson will be competing in the full marathon event and Traia Hubbard will be competing in shot put. For the men, Brenner Furlong, Riley Greenhoff, SenQuavius Johnson and Jared Wipf will compete in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Kevin Jenkins will be running in the 100-meter hurdles and Alex Derr is scheduled for the 800-meter dash. Conner Tordsen and Tyler Moulton are set to throw discus, with Tordsen in the hammer throw as well. Maxwell Cruse is set to run a full marathon and Joshua Snook, along with Greenhoff, Derr, Furlong, will compete in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

www.amazingmadison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Dsu#Naia#Shot Put#State Championships#Marathon Running#National Awards#Dsu#Naia#Dakota State#Discus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Gulf Shores, ALTroy Messenger

Lady Trojans advance to day two of Regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans did enough to advance to day two of the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores on Wednesday. The Trojans began the day with an 11-0 loss to Faith Academy. They stayed alive with a 9-1 win over Carroll. The Trojans were held to three hits...
Gulf Shores, ALTroy Messenger

Lady Trojans start regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will begin play in the AHSAA South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores on Wednesday. After finishing in second place in the area tournament last week, the lady Trojans will begin the tournament against Area 2 winner Faith Academy in the second game of the day in Gulf shores.
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Patriots, Cavs wrap up outdoor season

The Homewood High School track and field team completed the season at the Class 6A state outdoor meet in Gulf Shores on April 29-May 1. The Patriots boys finished sixth, compiling 30 points, while the girls placed eighth with 30.5 points. The girls were half a point from vaulting to fifth.
Gulf Shores, ALPosted by
AL.com

See top players, storylines for AHSAA softball regionals

Regional softball action begins on Wednesday for 208 AHSAA teams trying to win a spot in next week’s state championships in Oxford. The format is the same at all four sites — North Regional in Florence, West Regional in Tuscaloosa, East Regional in Troy and South Regional in Gulf Shores.
Gulf Shores, ALpac-12.com

Highlights: No. 2 USC unseats No. 1 UCLA to win the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

On a sunny Sunday afternoon in Gulf Shores, Alabama, No. 2 USC defeated No. 1 UCLA 3-1 to claim the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. After Trojan wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 pairs, the dual was clinched by the No. 2 pair of Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater on a perfectly placed ace from Slater. The win was likely even sweeter for the Trojans as it came against their arch rivals, the Bruins, who were the reigning champions and beat our USC for the Pac-12 Championship earlier this month. The championship marked the 535th NCAA title for Pac-12 Conference programs.
Louisiana Statechatsports.com

LSU Stays Alive at NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. - The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball won its match against No. 3 FSU, 3-1, Saturday in the elimination round of the NCAA Championship. LSU will face the winner of the UCLA vs. Cal Poly match, scheduled for this afternoon, at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. LSU...
Gulf Shores, ALusavolleyball.org

Several BNT Members Hail from NCAA Tournament programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (May 6, 2021) – The 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship begins Thursday, May 7, and several U.S. Beach National Team players have ties to the programs that’ll compete for a title in Gulf Shores, Alabama. UCLA. Sarah Sponcil led the Bruins to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018-19,...
Gulf Shores, ALwbrz.com

LSU Beach's Run At NCAA Beach Championship Comes To An End

GULF SHORES, Ala.- The Tigers' beach season came to an end Sunday evening in Gulf Shores when they fell to UCLA, 3-2. The match came down to the third set on Court 5 where LSU fell by the closest of margins, 15-13. "I could not be more proud of this team," said senior-leader Kristen Nuss, the winningest player in college beach volleyball history. "The way we fought until the very end is something that I will remember forever.
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

Godmother of beach volleyball Kathy DeBoer was also a pro hoopster

Godmother of beach volleyball Kathy DeBoer was also a pro hoopster. Kathy DeBoer always thought she was better at basketball than volleyball. And she was probably right. She was a finalist for the Wade Trophy as the top female college basketball player in the country when she played at Michigan State. She went on to play professionally for two years.
Gulf Shores, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Madison Academy And Sparkman Shine Gold In State Track Meet

GULF SHORES- The 2021 AHSAA State Track Meet is now in the record books and local schools picked up three gold medals with superior performances. Sparkman High won the girls 4×100 relay event in Class 7A while Madison Academy picked up gold hardware in two girls events in Class 4A including the 4×100 relay and the 100-meter.
Guntersville, ALadvertisergleam.com

Track athletes compete at state

Guntersville track and field athletes made their way to Gulf Shores over the weekend to compete in the AHSAA State Track Meet. More than 20 athletes from Guntersville made the trip down south to represent the Wildcats among dozens of teams from all over the state. Track and field coach...
Gulf Shores, ALusctrojans.com

USC Sweeps Cal Poly to Advance at NCAA Beach Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. – The second-seeded USC beach volleyball team (27-4) delivered a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Cal Poly (23-10) in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Championship on Friday, May 7. The Trojans improved to 15-4 all-time at the NCAA Championship; to 22-8 in the state of Alabama;...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Beach Begins Play in Gulf Shores Against Stanford

GULF SHORES, Ala. – The Florida State beach volleyball team begins play at the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores on Friday, May 7 at 1 pm ET against Stanford. The Seminoles enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed after going 32-4 in the regular season and earning their fifth straight CCSA title.