Martin Bashir has insisted that the “deceitful behaviour” he used to secure an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, was not harmful to her and that he and his family “loved her”.An independent inquiry led by Lord Dyson, which looked into how Mr Bashir gained access to the princess, found that he used deception – in the form of false bank statements – to land the 1995 interview and then lied to his BBC managers.Lord Dyson’s inquiry concluded there was a “serious breach” of the BBC’s editorial rules, transgressions which the corporation later covered up.Speaking publicly for the first...