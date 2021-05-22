Wrong way crash in Morgantown kills two Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon County Sheriff’s Department reports two were killed in a wrong way crash on Route 705 at the intersection of Willowdale Road Friday afternoon. At 1:44 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department accident reconstructionists determined a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 705 when it was struck by an eastbound Kia Sonoma. The Rav 4 then struck another vehicle and the traffic signal pole and overturned.wajr.com