Wrong way crash in Morgantown kills two Friday

A rash of stolen car parts mean multiple arrests and cause for consumer concern. WVU Professor Ben Spong ventured out one sunny afternoon in January with his wife, Sarah. The couple parked near the WVU Farm Woodlot for a bit of hiking. The lot was full of other cars, and normal weekend traffic whizzed by on West Run Road. They hiked for just over an hour before returning to the car. Spong pushed the ignition button and was shocked when it sounded more like a jet engine than the reliable, predictable hum he was used to. He got out and looked around the car and wondered to himself if he’d run over something on the way or if the car was already making an unusual noise on the way there that he might have missed. Since the engine started, and they lived just a few blocks away, Spong decided to get the car home where he could take a closer look.