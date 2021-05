One of the greatest moments of my journalism career was getting to tell the story of Otis W. McDonald, a Black man from the Morgan Park community who took the City of Chicago all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won. McDonald’s victory on June 28, 2010 is the reason why citizens in Chicago have a right to own handguns for self-defense in their homes. The court ruled Chicago’s handgun ban, which had been in place since 1982, was unconstitutional and violated both the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. This ruling led the way for gun law changes in Illinois that now allows for those who qualify, to obtain a concealed carry license, where they can also carry a gun for protection outside their home.