Video: Marlon Humphrey Living in Camper While He Builds New Home

By Todd Karpovich
Posted by 
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago
Marlon Humphrey is building a new home he calls the "Marquee Oasis." However, he is living in a camper while the home is being built.

The new episode of Team Whistle's series Days Off chronicles that journey.

Humphrey has emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers. Since 2018, Humphrey is rated as the league's best defensive back in single coverage, earning a 90. grade by Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore fully understands his value and signed Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons."

In 2020, Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens franchise-record eight forced fumbles, tying for the second-most by a defensive back in a single season. He also became the first defensive back to register at least eight forced fumbles and a sack (2.5) in a single season.

Humphrey earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection after starting all 15 games in which he played, posting 82 tackles (70 solo and four for a loss) 11 passes defended and one interception. Humphrey and teammate Marcus Peters are two of the NFL's best duos at cornerback.

Overall, Humphry is:

  • Two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020)
  • Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2019)
  • Team MVP (2018)
