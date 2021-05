Tamron Hall knows that she can call on her former Today co-host Al Roker when she needs a helping hand. As a special guest on the Tamron Hall Show, Roker reunited with Hall on TV for the first time in four years on her Friday (May 21) episode. And the 50-year-old revealed a time when Roker, 66, was there for her and her 2-year-old son, Moses, who needed emergency surgery.