“Taking the high ground” has both figurative and literal meanings. The former serves as an indication of morality, and describes someone taking what they assume to be a more justified or principled position (“When they go low, we go high”). The latter has a militaristic explanation, and applies to strengthening your position while fighting a foe by elevating yourself above them. One definition makes for better social standing, the other definition for superiority in combat, and both follow a certain hierarchy in terms of whom we consider victors. And both also, argue director Stephen Maxwell Johnson and writer Chris Anastassiades in their film “High Ground,” provide cover for the kind of colonialism, violence, and destruction that invading powers have used for centuries to plunder, subjugate, and oppress at will.