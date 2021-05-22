newsbreak-logo
Haney vs Linares: Devin Haney “expecting a firefight” with Jorge Linares

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Haney continues to express respect and even a level of admiration for upcoming opponent Jorge Linares. After having recently said that he believes Linares is “by far the biggest step up” he’s faced to date, Haney expanded on what he respects about the veteran ex-champ. “I am expecting a...

San Carlos, CAboxingtalk.com

Haney: "Linares is my best opponent to date... the so-called top guys wont fight me"

WBC [regular] lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) is facing former three-division title holder Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on May 29th. In a press release, Haney told boxing writer Steve Kim that he has been training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at the SNAC facility in San Carlos, California. Haney said to Kim, “Linares has been at the top level as far as I can remember. He’s by far the best opponent up to date. I was happy that this was a fight that the boxing fans would appreciate. I’ve been calling for the top guys, the so-called top guys, and none of them is quick to jump in the ring with me. I mean you name them, and I’ve called them out, and none of them wanted to fight me. If you claim that I haven’t fought anybody it’s because they won’t fight me. Right now, we can’t jump ahead, the main focus is Jorge Linares.”
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Linares in great shape to face Haney

Multiple former world champion Jorge Linares is motivated to prove that he is still one of the best lightweights today. Linares will challenge WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on May 29 on a card that will be broadcast by DAZN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jorge, who is training at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most famous boxing gym in Japan since 1926, reports in excellent shape and training for this important commitment.
Las Vegas, NVbigfightweekend.com

Devin Haney- ‘This Is The Biggest Fight Of My Career’

Devin Haney says his fight against Jorge Linares is the biggest of his career to date as prepares to defend his WBC World Lightweight title at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 29, live worldwide on DAZN. Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney wants Teofimo Lopez after Linares fight on May 29th

By Allan Fox: Trainer Bill Haney says that his son Devin Haney wants to fight Teofimo Lopez next provided that both guys win their interim matches against Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr first. Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his WBC ‘regular’ lightweight title against Linares (47-5, 29...
Combat Sportstwinspires.com

Haney vs. Linares betting odds, preview, and pick

Devin Haney (25-0) will put his lightweight title and undefeated record on the line against Jorge Linares (47-5) on Saturday, May 29. Here is a preview and pick ahead of this intriguing crossroads clash. Haney seeks legitimacy. “The Dream” is taking a step up in this fight. It is the...
Las Vegas, NVfightnews.com

Haney: This is the biggest fight of my career

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney says his fight against Jorge Linares is the biggest of his career to date at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on May 29, live worldwide on DAZN. Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line for the third...
Las Vegas, NVboxingtalk.com

Fight week arrives with Haney predicting a fire fight

Devin Haney (pictured) believes his WBC [regular] lightweight title defense against former three-division title holder Jorge Linares will be a firefight – and he’s relishing that prospect as they clash at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday May 29th, live worldwide on DAZN. Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his [secondary] title on the line for the third time against Linares (47-5, 29 KOs).
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Ruiz-Arreola, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Roman "Choocolatito" Gonzalez, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, and more. I noticed you missed Chocolatito off your list of current fighters with a locked in...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn on Haney vs. Linares: ‘Someone will be going down’

By Jeff Aronow: Devin Haney will be taking on the biggest test of his six-year professional career this Saturday when he defends his WBC lightweight title against former three-division world champion Jorge Linares in the main event on DAZN. The fight will be taking place at the Michelob Ultra Arena...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Linares on Haney: The Teacher is Going To Teach The Student!

Former three division world champion Jorge Linares is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet. This Saturday night in Las Vegas, Linares will challenge WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney. The fight will be streamed by DAZN. Haney, who is coming off a decision win over veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa,...
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

Monday Morning Boxing Coach: Josh Taylor Is A Hall-Of-Famer, Devin Haney Returns on DAZN, Showtime Fights

Scotland’s super-lightweight Josh Taylor repeats a feat done four years prior by generational talent, Terence Crawford, and outdid Crawford, by facing every formidable champion at the time such as, Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis, and on last Saturday night, Jose Ramirez to win all four belts making him the second undisputed champion from Scotland since Ken Buchanan, and the first in the four-belt era.
Carson, CABoxingNews24.com

Jose ‘El Rayo’ Valenzuela: ‘100% true, I stopped Teofimo Lopez’

By Sean Jones: Lightweight prospect Jose ‘El Rayo’ Valenzuela (8-0, 5 KOs) confirmed last Saturday night that the rumors of him having knocked out Teofimo Lopez in sparring are, in fact, true. (Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions) El Rayo says he stopped Teofimo, who is three years older than...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Linares: I think Haney will run all night

Former three-weight world king Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) has warned WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) that he is stepping up to a whole new level on Saturday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN. “A fight with me...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Devin Haney Grinds Hard at SNAC For Linares Title Defense

Devin Haney’s WBC world lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29. The event will air live worldwide on DAZN in association with Devin Haney Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions. Haney (25-0 18 KOs)...