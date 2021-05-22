newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fellsmere, FL

Interstate 95 reopens in Indian River County after 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire

wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions in Fellsmere closed part of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line for 10 hours Friday. Earlier in the day, the fire closed both southbound and northbound lanes of I-95, north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke, and a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street.

www.wflx.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fellsmere, FL
City
Orlando, FL
County
Indian River County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#County Line#Tree Frog#River#Road Traffic#State Street#Fhp West Palm Beach#Wptv#Frog Wildfire#Willow Street#Southbound Traffic#Northbound Traffic#I 95#130th Avenue#Malabar Road#Firefighters#109th Street#97th Street#Embers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
West Melbourne, FLwestmelbourne.org

Indian River Lagoon Report Card 2021

The Marine Resources Council (MRC) is hosting a virtual, as well as in-person, release of the 3rd annual Indian River Lagoon Health Report Card on Thursday, June 3rd. Two sessions are available, 12 pm lunch session as well as a 6:30 pm dinner session. Each session will be streamed as a live webinar. Pre-registration is required to receive the zoom link.
Indian River County, FLhometownnewstc.com

Indian River County to paint “Gifford” on water tower

GIFFORD — Following requests from members of the Gifford community, Indian River County commissioners voted unanimously on May 4 to paint the word “Gifford” on the water tower near 28th Court. The tower is currently painted with the Indian River County logo, which will remain when “Gifford” is painted on...
Palm Bay, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Palm Bay hosts an Indian River Lagoon check in

BREVARD COUNTY ― The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted their May luncheon recently with guest Dr. Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council. The luncheon served as an update to recent problems in the Indian River Lagoon's (IRL) water quality. Dr. Souto has worked for over 25 years...
Florida Stateveronews.com

Exceptional, spacious River Club estate is ‘pure Florida’

The beautiful estate at 1327 River Club Dr. overlooks a picturesque stretch of the Indian River Lagoon in the charming River Club community. With architecture informed by The Breakers – Palm Beach’s legendary Renaissance Revival-style resort hotel – this expansive beauty sits gracefully on a thick carpet of green, in the verdant embrace of lush, meticulously designed tropical landscaping.
Brevard County, FLweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A strong current flowing parallel to the coast within the surf zone along with a moderate risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breezy north to northeast winds at the coast will produce a strong long shore current within the surf zone.
Vero Beach, FLcbs12.com

Abandoned puppies ready for adoption in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The puppies abandoned on a road in Vero Beach are ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County is holding a chance drawing for appointments to adopt the puppies due to the high demand. Authorities found 26 puppies jammed in...
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Arrest made in Vero Beach dog abandonment case

VERO BEACH — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested David W. Yates and charged him with 26 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The arrest stemmed from the 26 dogs and puppies who were abandoned on the 4300 block of 25th St. SW in Vero Beach on April 9. The dogs had all been piled together into one small wire cage with no food, water, or shelter.
Fellsmere, FLhometownnewstc.com

Fellsmere to build skate park

FELLSMERE — The Fellsmere City Council decided on April 15 to move forward with construction of a skate park. The new attraction will be built in Senior League Park, on the southwest side of the city at 224 South Oleander St. According to the city’s Parks and Recreation department, the park is situated on 8.85 acres and currently includes softball fields, two pavilions, a playground, two soccer fields, restrooms, water fountains, a walking path, and lighting.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach debates pickleball at Riverside Park

VERO BEACH – Pickleball is a fast growing sport in Indian River County. That growth is coming with some pains, as city residents debate where to locate new courts. Pickleball University, the Vero Beach group that operates the city’s courts at Pocahontas Park, wants new courts in Riverside Park. A group of nearby residents doesn’t like that proposal, with the primary objection being the noise, which they say is not appropriate for a residential neighborhood.
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LUCIE AND EASTERN INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pointe West, or 7 miles southeast of Fellsmere, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fellsmere, Indian River Shores and Vero Beach South.
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Rep. Tyler Sirois Submits Bill to Address Derelict Boats in Waterways, Prohibits Sewage Discharge in Indian River Lagoon

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Florida House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1086 to address the problem of derelict boats in Florida’s waterways, including the Indian River Lagoon. The bill also includes other boater safety and environmental measures, including the designation of certain areas as no-discharge zones for marine sewage.