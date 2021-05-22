Interstate 95 reopens in Indian River County after 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A strong current flowing parallel to the coast within the surf zone along with a moderate risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breezy north to northeast winds at the coast will produce a strong long shore current within the surf zone.