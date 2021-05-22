Interstate 95 reopens in Indian River County after 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire
A large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions in Fellsmere closed part of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line for 10 hours Friday. Earlier in the day, the fire closed both southbound and northbound lanes of I-95, north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke, and a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street.www.wflx.com