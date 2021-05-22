Swanson: 'Caring for veterans is one of the most important charges we have in our public service'
State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Mercer) says the LaSalle Veterans Home tragedy never had to happen. “As both a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard and the former superintendent of the Henry County Veterans Assistance Commission, caring for veterans is one of the most important charges we have in our public service,” Swanson said during a recent news conference focused on the inspector general report on the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home where 36 people died.rockislandtoday.com