Swanson: 'Caring for veterans is one of the most important charges we have in our public service'

The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wednesday released their latest Recovery Rate Data including the current, active cases of COVID-19 in Henry and Stark County. In Henry County, through Tuesday, May 4th, there were 4,879 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Of those cases, 82 are active and ongoing cases of COVID-19. 63 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Stark County, through Tuesday, May 4th, there have been 630 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. Of those cases, 16 are active and ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Stark County. 23 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department will join WKEI on Thursday at 8:15 on Wake Up Tri-Counties with the latest on getting both counties vaccinated.