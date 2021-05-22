Patch 9.1 PTR - Main Campaign Chapter 6 A New Path, Super Squirt Day EU

Patch 9.1 PTR - Main Campaign Chapter 6 A New Path. Today we are taking a look at chapter 6 of the main campaign in Chains of Domination. *Spoilers Ahead*. Thenios is now in Korthia discussing what happened to Uther with the Primus. Bolvar has seen a vision of a vault hidden in Torghast where the Jailer keeps valuable souls. Thenios thinks part of Uther's soul might be kept there as souls can be shattered when killed with these blades and enough rage. He wants you to retrieve it so he may help Uther be fully mended.