ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021: Eddie Deezen on "Finding Your Sprinkles"

We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine. In Step and Catching Up with our 2018 Mother’s Day Edition Cover. Like most mothers who appear on our mother’s day cover, if she is expecting the baby when the cover is released, well, it’s a pretty good wager the mother we featured has not only had the child but is well into new motherhood. That was the case when Jordin Becker appeared on the cover of our May 2018 with her husband, . It was actually the first time in Allegany Magazine’s history of spotlighting “Moms We Love” that the entire parental unit – both the Mom and the Dad appeared together on the cover. And we thought it was quite stunning. And so, as Allegany Magazine celebrates our 15th anniversary, we thought it would be a great time to catch up with Jordin and see what has been keeping her busy since her face first graced our pages three years ago – you might be surprised what has changed.