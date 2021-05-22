ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021: Eddie Deezen on "Finding Your Sprinkles"
How I battled back from heart surgery, stroke, and depression…and you can too!. Allow me a brief dissertation on depression. After I had my two heart operations and later, after I had a stroke, I found myself in a massive depression. I am assuming, correctly or incorrectly, that any thinking man or woman has experienced a depression, at least once or more times in their lives. And if they haven't, perhaps they lead a gifted life or perhaps they have not experienced any of the plentiful cruelties life has to offer.www.times-news.com