There have been more instances of people protesting in the streets over the last few years. In turn, there have been more laws around these protests being passed. The latest protest-related bill comes out of Texas after the the Senate passed House Bill 9. The bill would make it a felony for people who knowingly obstruct an emergency vehicle that has its lights flashing and sirens turned on. In addition, people could face felony charges for obstructing the entrance of a hospital. The Texas House passed the bill 90-55.