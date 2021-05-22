newsbreak-logo
NBA

See Michael Jordan's Three Oldest Kids All Grown Up

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 5 days ago
Alexander Tamargo/WireImage via Getty Images

When Michael Jordan was at the height of his career in the 1990s, he had young children waiting for him at home after his many games and six championship wins with the Chicago Bulls. And now, all these years later, all three of Michael Jordan's kids from his first marriage are well into adulthood. Kind of hard to believe, right?

Michael has three children—Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine Jordan—with his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. Vanoy and Michael were married from 1989 to 2006. In 2013, he wed Yvette Prieto and in 2014, they welcomed twins, Ysabel and Victoria, who are now seven years old.

Read on to find out more about Michael's adult children—including the fact that the NBA legend is now a grandfather, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274p9c_0a7z92v900
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Michael's first child is Jeffrey Michael Jordan, who was born in 1988, four years after his father joined the NBA. In a 2020 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Jeffrey shared that in some ways being Michael Jordan's son was" normal."

"Relationship-wise, you'd go through your normal battles with your siblings, your mom, your dad, everything like that," he said. "But in a social aspect, it was far from normal or anything you could imagine." Jeffrey also shared that he got to go to Paris with the Bulls when he was a kid, though most of the time, he focused on his studies. "I flew with the team and met some of my idols," he said. "During the season we couldn't go to the away games. My mom was a stickler. School was first and foremost."

Like, his dad, Jeffrey became a basketball player, but he didn't go pro. Jeffrey played in college at the University of Illinois and then at the University of Central Florida. Currently, he's the head of digital innovation for the Jordan brand, which is part of Nike. He also co-founded Jordan Akavian Group, an investing and advising firm for entrepreneurs and new companies.

Jeffrey has been married to his wife, Radina Aneva, since May 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vt3v_0a7z92v900
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL

Michael's next oldest son is 30-year-old Marcus James Jordan. When Marcus and his siblings were interviewed by the Today show in 2020 about The Last Dance, a documentary about Michael and the Chicago Bulls' six championships in the 1990s, he placed his birth in the context of his dad's career.

"I was born Christmas Eve 1990," Marcus said, "so I like to think that I was the good luck that started the championship run in the '90s."

Like his brother, Marcus also played basketball in college at the University of Central Florida. And he inadvertently caused a scandal while there. During an exhibition game, Marcus wore Jordans instead of Adidas shoes, even though Adidas was the sponsor for the school. In a 2016 interview with Complex, Marcus said he was told by the school that he was allowed to wear the shoes, but Adidas disagreed and withdrew their $3 million deal. Then, Nike stepped in as the sponsor.

Now, Marcus is still involved closely with sneakers. He is the owner of the sneaker and clothing store Trophy Room, which is named after his father's trophy room in their family home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yX1yr_0a7z92v900
Today/YouTube

Next in the birth order is Jasmine Mickael Jordan, who is 28 years old. In the same Today show interview, Jasmine shared that didn't understand how big of a deal her dad was until she was in her preteens. "I think I was like 10, 11 years old when I finally just googled him," she said, "and was trying to understand why everyone was so obsessed and why everyone didn't think he just had a regular job like I did. So it definitely took a minute for it to hit me. But, no joke, I googled him and was like, okay, now I get it." Jasmine added that her parents "made sure we grew up normal and didn't view him any differently."

Jasmine is an alum of Syracuse University, where she studied sports management. Now, she is putting that degree to use as basketball operations coordinator for the Charlotte Hornets, the team that is owned by her father.

Jasmine is engaged to Rakeem Christmas, who played basketball at Syracuse before joining Taiwan's Super Basketball League. They have a two-year-old son together—Michael's first grandchild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RO4aP_0a7z92v900
EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael doesn't give too many interviews, especially about his personal life, but in 2007, he and Jeffrey appeared on the Today show together and talked about the then-college freshman starting to play basketball on the university level. "I want him to be his own person, you know?" Michael said at the time. "I want him to enjoy his life, whatever he chooses to be that, you know? If you play basketball, you're a doctor, you're a lawyer, whatever, I'm gonna support you with the love and every effort, every inch of my body."

