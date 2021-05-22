Biden Wants A 'Stable, Predictable' Relationship With Russia. That's Complicated

If you’re old enough to be eligible for AARP membership, you probably remember that in the late 1970s, inflation was a monster rampaging across the land, reaching double digits and robbing everyone of the fruits of their labor. But if you’re a millennial or younger, inflation is something out of history that you’ve never seen for yourself; for the past 30 years, it has remained largely under control, never getting anywhere near what it was in those bad old days.