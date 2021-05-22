newsbreak-logo
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is on for July, but with new acts

By ANTONIO SIERRA East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will be back in 2021, but it will look significantly different than anticipated. A year after event organizers were forced to cancel the concert due to COVID-19, Whisky Fest announced it would come back on July 10, albeit with new headliners. Facing a 12,000-person capacity limit at the Round-Up Grounds, Whisky Fest is postponing previously announced headliners Macklemore and Eric Church to 2022 and bringing in a new slate of musicians. Whisky Fest will announce its new headliners on May 28.

