Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is on for July, but with new acts

I have never been to the Pendleton Whiskey Fest before but I think 2021 might be my year to go. Only 12,000 people will be allowed to attend the event due to coronavirus crowd control restrictions. 12,000 people seems like perhaps 11,900 people too many for my personal taste but then again we all can't have VIP concerts all to ourselves! To give you an idea of what the concert crowd typically looks like, according to the East Oregonian newspaper, in 2018 the event had at least 18,000 attendees!