NCAA Softball: Rusk grad pitches ETBU to victory in Marshall Regional

PRESLYE COX Source - goetbutigers.com

MARSHALL — Former Rusk High School standout Preslye Cox garnered the win in the circle on Friday when the East Texas Baptist University softball team run ruled Eastern Nazarene, 10-2, in five innings, in the first round of the Marshall Regional.

The Tigers moved to 31-5 with the victory, which came at Taylor Field on the ETBU campus.

Cox, a junior, pitched a complete game and gave up two runs, both earned, off of four hits. She struck out four and walked two and moved her record to 11-2.

Other teams in the tournament include Salisbury (MD), Birmingham-Southern, Redlands (Calif.) and Ohio Northern.

ETBU is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation in the latest NCFA Division III poll.