Your Morning Dump… Where we look to the past for inspiration before the Celtics face the Nets

By Red's Army
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump. The Celtics’ perimeter defense — a weakness this season — will be tested just about every minute against the Nets. Their switching scheme will also put pressure on the whole roster as Smart and Jayson Tatum can only do so much by themselves on defense.

