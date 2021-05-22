newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Avengers star Dave Bautista confirms he’s quitting Marvel series over ‘shirtless scenes’

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past decade, a host of actors have stepped into some iconic Marvel roles. Guardians of the Galaxy introduced a huge amount of new heroes, including Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer. The actor, who was previously a professional wrestler, became a hit with critics as one of the highlights of the series. However, the star has now revealed that he will step down after the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

gamingideology.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
James Gunn
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Avengers Endgame#The Avengers#Star#Drax#American#Asgardians#Disney Plus#Heroes#Trilogies#Younger Version#Alien Tribal Tattoos#News#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Praises Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi But Can't Confirm Drax's Return

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista can "neither confirm nor deny" Drax returns in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the Marvel star says he would take any opportunity to reunite with director Taika Waititi — no matter how small the role. Waititi directed Bautista in a Season 1 episode of supernatural comedy What We Do in the Shadows — where the Avengers and Army of the Dead star played vampire Garrett in "The Trial" — and if Drax really is among the Guardians reuniting with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Waititi's followup to Thor: Ragnarok, Bautista says no effort was too big for a guest-starring role:
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Says Marvel Dropped the Ball on Drax's Origin Story

Marvel Studios dropped the ball on adapting Drax for Guardians of the Galaxy from page to screen according to Drax himself, Dave Bautista. While acknowledging that the role had changed his life, the actor could not help but wonder what the character would have been like in the MCU had the studio more closely stuck to his comic book origins.
WWEReporter

Dave Bautista on why he 'gave up' on WWE action figure collection

Dave Bautista "gave up" collecting his own WWE action figures. The 52-year-old actor - who debuted for the company in 2002 and lost to Triple H in his retirement match two years ago at 'WrestleMania 35' - has had his likeness used for a lot of merchandise over the years, and there's one item he still likes to show off to "make people laugh".
TV & VideosMiami Herald

Dave Bautista joins cast of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Dave Bautista, no stranger to sharp objects, is joining the cast of at least one of Netflix’s highly anticipated sequels to “Knives Out,” the star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2019 murder mystery and box office smash. No details for Bautista’s new character are available, but the wrestler-turned-leading-man has already offered a number of...
Moviesimdb.com

Dave Bautista Thinks Marvel Studios “Dropped The Ball” With Drax’s Backstory & Reiterates ‘Guardians 3’ Will Finish The Journey

Dave Bautista has reached a highlight moment in his film career with some decent buzz surrounding his new Netflix film “Army of The Dead,” directed by Zack Snyder, coming out this month. The wrestler-turned-actor was also recently announced as a cast member alongside Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson‘s murder mystery sequel “Knives Out 2.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’: Film Review. Dave Bautista leads a crack team of mercenaries braving a quarantined Las Vegas zombie hot spot to attempt a multimillion-dollar heist in Zack Snyder's franchise kickoff for Netflix. Dave Bautista Joins ‘Knives Out’ Sequel. Dave Bautista is in talks to join Daniel...
Moviesepicstream.com

Dave Bautista Expresses Unhappiness Over Marvel Studios Mishandling Drax

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy member Drax isn't seen by a lot of fans as a formidable hero with a lot of them seeing him as the weakest link in the team and more often than not, he's been relegated to a comic relief role despite his stature, something that has displeased actor Dave Bautista. Despite the fact that the former WWE superstar is grateful for the opportunity Marvel Studios gave to him almost 10 years ago,
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Dave Bautista’s exit reveals Marvel’s biggest problem

Drax the Destroyer is leaving the MCU. At least, that’s the word on the street, thanks to some recent comments from Dave Bautista. The wrestler turned actor made waves online last week when he announced that he wasn’t planning on reprising the role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista quickly attempted to clear up some of the confusion caused by his initial comments, tweeting that he wouldn’t be playing the role anymore simply due to his age (he’ll be 54 when Vol. 3 is released).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor Dave Bautista Offers Criticism On Marvel’s Handling Of Drax

While millions of people knew "The Animal" Batista in the WWE, millions more were introduced to the actor Dave Bautista thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy. He brought the character of Drax the Destroyer to life in the ensemble film, and his character's particular mix of physicality and humor instantly won over fans. Bautista is on the verge of reprising the role of Drax for a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and while the actor says he'll always be thankful for what Drax has meant to his career, he also wishes that more had been done with the character.
MoviesIGN

Dave Bautista Wants Marvel to Recast Drax for Future Solo Movie

Dave Bautista's time as Drax in The Guardians of the Galaxy movies seemingly coming to an end with the upcoming third film, the actor has some surprising suggestions for the character he helped introduce in the MCU: Cast a new actor for a Drax reboot. Speaking with Slash Film, Bautista...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Dave Bautista Brushed Off Fast and Furious Talks to Try to Star in a Gears of War Film

If there’s a more perfect real-life embodiment of a soldier from Gears of War than Dave Bautista, then we haven’t seen them. It helps that the actor is insanely gung-ho about playing Marcus Fenix in a film version of the game, but Universal, which has control of the rights, has yet to get an actual film rolling despite having one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood wanting to star in it. In fact, Bautista is so dedicated to starring in a Gears of War movie, despite the fact that he’s already in the game, that he brushed off talks to be in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, Fast and Furious.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Dave Bautista Thinks He Has What It Takes To Be The “World Champion” Of Directing

Maybe it’s his breakout career as a professional wrestler or just his fairly quick rise as an A-list actor, but there’s no denying that Dave Bautista is a confident man. And why shouldn’t he be? He’s starred in massive blockbusters and has amassed a huge fan following in a relatively short amount of time in feature films. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Bautista is confident enough to believe that he’s ready to take his Hollywood career to the next level by becoming the best filmmaker in the world.
MoviesCollider

Dave Bautista Explains Why He Wants to Play Bane, Reveals He Lobbied to Star in a 'Gears of War' Movie

In one of the most respectable acts of shooting your shot in recent memory, Dave Bautista revealed he once told Warner Bros. he was their perfect Bane, whether the studio was currently looking to cast Bane or not. While the actor hasn't actually nabbed the iconic Batman villain role (yet!), we absolutely had to know what a Bautista Bane would look like. So when we sat down with the man himself recently to talk Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, we also asked for a tease of what he'd do under the mask.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Dave Bautista is "really nervous" about Knives Out 2

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista has opened up about his nerves at being cast in the sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out. Bautista, who will appear in the Netflix movie alongside The Incredible Hulk's Edward Norton and Homecoming's Janelle Monáe. In an interview with Slash Film, he described...
Movies/Film

Dave Bautista Thinks Marvel Should Reboot Drax With a New Actor for His Own Solo Movie

Dave Bautista is on a roll. The former wrestler has carved out a niche in the film industry – if you need a soulful, funny performer who also looks like he can crush your skull with a single hand, he’s your man. And while he’ll soon be matching wits with Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2 and conquering planets in Dune, it’s tough to talk to Bautista without bringing up the character that made his newfound acting career possible: Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Dune: Dave Bautista Says He Was "Blown Away" When Reading the Script

The first images and trailer for Dune put its impressive scope and scale on display, though star Dave Bautista recently recalled how, just by reading the film's script, he was completely "blown away" by the adventure. Bautista previously collaborated with Dune director Denis Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049, with the actor going on to note how impressively crafted the scripts for such films were, even when they were conveying futuristic and fantastical worlds. The actor is playing Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the new film, while Paul Smith played the role in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel. Dune is currently slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on October 1st.