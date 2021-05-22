Avengers star Dave Bautista confirms he’s quitting Marvel series over ‘shirtless scenes’
Over the past decade, a host of actors have stepped into some iconic Marvel roles. Guardians of the Galaxy introduced a huge amount of new heroes, including Bautista's Drax the Destroyer. The actor, who was previously a professional wrestler, became a hit with critics as one of the highlights of the series. However, the star has now revealed that he will step down after the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.