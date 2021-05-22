Avengers star Dave Bautista confirms he’s quitting Marvel series over ‘shirtless scenes’

If there’s a more perfect real-life embodiment of a soldier from Gears of War than Dave Bautista, then we haven’t seen them. It helps that the actor is insanely gung-ho about playing Marcus Fenix in a film version of the game, but Universal, which has control of the rights, has yet to get an actual film rolling despite having one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood wanting to star in it. In fact, Bautista is so dedicated to starring in a Gears of War movie, despite the fact that he’s already in the game, that he brushed off talks to be in one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, Fast and Furious.