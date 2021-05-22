St. Michaels Museum Offers New Tours for 2021 Season

New in 2021, the St. Michaels Museum introduces its Historical Harbor Cruise, offering an intimate waterside view of the community’s storied maritime history. This new program will launch over Memorial Day weekend and feature daily hour-long journeys along St. Michaels’ scenic waterfront, while telling the rich story of its shipbuilding and oystering, crabbing, and fishing legacy, as well as reliving the famous Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812. The cruise also offers a picture-perfect view of the many beautiful homes and cottages that adorn the area’s shoreline. The Cruise is priced at $30.00 per person, with discounted children’s pricing available for passengers 12 and under are $15.00 and kids 2 and under are free. Hours of service extend from 9:00am until 4:00pm daily and from 9:00am until 2:00pm on holiday weekends. Cruises launch from the Harbor Shuttle Pier, at the foot of Mulberry St. in St. Michaels. Advanced reservations are required by calling (410) 819-9606 to indicate the date, time, and number of members in your group.