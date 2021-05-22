newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Michaels, MD

St. Michaels Museum Offers New Tours for 2021 Season

By St. Michaels Museum
talbotspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew in 2021, the St. Michaels Museum introduces its Historical Harbor Cruise, offering an intimate waterside view of the community’s storied maritime history. This new program will launch over Memorial Day weekend and feature daily hour-long journeys along St. Michaels’ scenic waterfront, while telling the rich story of its shipbuilding and oystering, crabbing, and fishing legacy, as well as reliving the famous Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812. The cruise also offers a picture-perfect view of the many beautiful homes and cottages that adorn the area’s shoreline. The Cruise is priced at $30.00 per person, with discounted children’s pricing available for passengers 12 and under are $15.00 and kids 2 and under are free. Hours of service extend from 9:00am until 4:00pm daily and from 9:00am until 2:00pm on holiday weekends. Cruises launch from the Harbor Shuttle Pier, at the foot of Mulberry St. in St. Michaels. Advanced reservations are required by calling (410) 819-9606 to indicate the date, time, and number of members in your group.

talbotspy.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Michaels, MD
Saint Michaels, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Cruises#Walking Tour#Memorial Day Weekend#The St Michaels Museum#Battle Of St Michaels#Lrb 410 Rrb 819 9606#The Harbor Cruise#African American#Harbor Cruise The Museum#Historical Harbor Cruise#Mulberry St#Holiday Weekends#Feature#Daily Hour Long Journeys#Advanced Reservations#Discounted Children#Maritime History#Fishing Legacy#20th Centuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Saint Michaels, MDstardem.com

CBMM expands, upgrades members-only marina

ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has expanded its members-only marina. The museum has added ten new boat slips to its waterfront marina in St. Michaels — bringing its total to 55 slips. The new slips are also able to accommodate larger boats, CBMM officials said. The marina...
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Local High School Architecture Clubs Design Modern Homeless Shelters

Each year, local high school students from Easton High School, St Michaels Middle High School, and Saints Peter and Paul work with local mentors to create architecture projects through the ACE (Architecture, Construction, Engineering) Program. The students get to pick the project they will take on, and for the 2021 ACE season, the teams from Easton High School and St Michaels Middle High School both chose to design a modern homeless shelter.
Saint Michaels, MDwhatsupmag.com

Free Fishing Fridays return to CBMM

ST MICHAELS, MD- On Fridays from now through June 18, families are invited to join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Rising Tide Program for afternoons of FREE fishing off CBMM’s docks. Both fishing gear and waterfront access are available for participants in Free Fishing Fridays, from 3:30–5:30pm. Individual fishing licenses...
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Friends of the Library auction nets over $5,000

The campaign to renovate and expand the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library received a big boost this week as the Friends of the Library raised more than $5,400 in its first online auction. FOL President Emilie Knud-Hansen says Shore United Bank underwrote the cost of the...
Saint Michaels, MDchestertownspy.org

Murder on the Eastern Shore: The Craft of Mystery with Author Susan Reiss

From “Letters in Time” by Susan Reiss: Emma Chase moves to a quaint Cottage she inherited outside St. Michaels, Maryland. Her plan is to rest and recover from the horrendous car accident that almost took her life. When the movers find an antique plantation desk hidden in the garage, she has it moved into the Cottage. The next morning, a mysterious letter appears dated 1862 and signed by a stranger named Daniel, who declares his love for Emma. Does she believe in ghosts? Should she respond?
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

House of the Week: Talbot Street Transformation

It is unusual to find both a large corner lot and a house that has been completely renovated as this property has in St. Michaels. The house is set back deep from the street and the front yard is surrounded by a white picket fence. The style of the house appears originally to have been an American Foursquare house with a one-story addition that wraps around part of the rear elevation and a one-story sunroom at the side. Additional shed forms step down at the rear of the house. Two parking spaces are accessed from the side street and there is an outbuilding with a sliding barn door for storage. From the town sidewalk, a brick path leads to the front door at one corner of the three-bay house with the classic color palette of light gray lap siding, white trim and black shutters for the large 6/6 windows topped with a single dormer on three sides of the hipped roof.
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Neil King Goes for a Walk

Spy readers may remember the name of Neil King from a few months ago when he generously contributed a masterful treatment of Frederick Douglass and the historic landscapes of the Eastern Shore. But he is best known as the well-respected global economics editor for the Wall Street Journal, who now calls Claiborne, a hamlet a few miles east of St. Michaels, his weekend home, where he works on independent projects that capture his imagination.
Saint Michaels, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Antique Ward brothers decoys fetch $126,000 at auction

EASTON – Guyette & Deeter Inc. decoy auction company in St. Michaels conducted their 35th annual spring decoy auction on April 30 and May 1. The auction grossed just under $4 million, according to the company. The auction featured decoys from the collections of former Illinois governor Jim Thompson, Kroghie...
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Watch Monthly Sail Races Aboard CBMM’s Winnie Estelle

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to be able to offer a new way to experience the Chesapeake this year, with a monthly series of Wednesday Night Racing Spectator Cruises inviting the public to spend an evening on the Miles River watching sailboat races from the deck of CBMM’s 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle.