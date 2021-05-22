Talbot County Senior Center Reopening Plans
After being closed for the past fifteen months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brookletts Place Talbot County Senior Center in Easton, is planning to reopen, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Although the CDC and State have lifted many of the restrictions, we will be opening in phases to protect our members. The Phase 1 reopening will limit the number of activities and members that will be allowed in the building. Below is a brief overview of the reopening guidelines:talbotspy.org