Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 8 (3 stars) By this point in the Giro, there will be dozens of riders far back on general classification and on a day too tough for the sprinters there is not likely to be much reaction from the GC teams to a large breakaway. The lead group is likely to be filtered out by the long Cat. 2 Bocca del Selva climb in the southern Apennines 50 kilometers from home, while the stage win will be played out on the 4-kilometer, 5-percent Cat. 4 climb to the finish in the medieval hilltop town of Guardia Sanframondi (population 4,744), high above a valley of vines and olive groves. And don’t forget to see the GC riders, even if they’re many minutes behind the winner, sprint to the line, testing themselves for the next day’s much tougher uphill finish.