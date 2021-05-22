Aiden Gobaira Named Notre Dame's Top 2022 Commitment

SI All-American has yet to release its SI99, but ahead of the June official visit period they are starting to put out a lot of content about national recruiting. Yesterday SI All-American released a breakdown of its top recruits for each Top 25 program.

Notre Dame's defense class is loaded, so it's no surprise that the top pick came from that side of the ball. The selection of defensive end Aiden Gobaira was a bit of a surprise, but also a bold pick that shows how impressive the Virginia end was as a junior this spring.

Here is what SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. had to say about Gobaira.

"This wasn't an easy call given the talent the Irish have assembled to date, with as many pledges (13) as any program in America thus far. Even in looking at the premium position prospects, there are multiple towering and intriguing pass rushers already on board for Brian Kelly and company. Gobiara, listed at 6'6", 235 pounds, just wrapped up a huge junior season in the spring in which he looked much improved off the edge. He uses leverage much better than expected given his height and plays with an elite motor to go along with violent hands. Gobiara wins with speed, hands, an inside counter and initial bend we are looking to see him build upon into the future -- not to mention some of the best finishing power up front we've seen nationally." - John Garcia Jr.

Gobaira was ranked as a consensus three-star recruit prior to his junior season, which didn't start until the spring due to the state of Virginia canceling the fall football season. Gobaira had an absolutely monster junior season, racking up 63 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in just eight games.

The 6-6, 230-pound edge defender showed tremendous explosiveness and production, and his motor was exceptional. His dominant season resulted in 247Sports jumping him all the way up to the No. 1 prospect in the Notre Dame class, which should give him a great shot at jumping into the SI99 when it is released.

