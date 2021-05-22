newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Aiden Gobaira Named Notre Dame's Top 2022 Commitment

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCOjH_0a7z6Qjt00

SI All-American has yet to release its SI99, but ahead of the June official visit period they are starting to put out a lot of content about national recruiting. Yesterday SI All-American released a breakdown of its top recruits for each Top 25 program.

Notre Dame's defense class is loaded, so it's no surprise that the top pick came from that side of the ball. The selection of defensive end Aiden Gobaira was a bit of a surprise, but also a bold pick that shows how impressive the Virginia end was as a junior this spring.

Here is what SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. had to say about Gobaira.

"This wasn't an easy call given the talent the Irish have assembled to date, with as many pledges (13) as any program in America thus far. Even in looking at the premium position prospects, there are multiple towering and intriguing pass rushers already on board for Brian Kelly and company. Gobiara, listed at 6'6", 235 pounds, just wrapped up a huge junior season in the spring in which he looked much improved off the edge. He uses leverage much better than expected given his height and plays with an elite motor to go along with violent hands. Gobiara wins with speed, hands, an inside counter and initial bend we are looking to see him build upon into the future -- not to mention some of the best finishing power up front we've seen nationally." - John Garcia Jr.

Gobaira was ranked as a consensus three-star recruit prior to his junior season, which didn't start until the spring due to the state of Virginia canceling the fall football season. Gobaira had an absolutely monster junior season, racking up 63 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in just eight games.

The 6-6, 230-pound edge defender showed tremendous explosiveness and production, and his motor was exceptional. His dominant season resulted in 247Sports jumping him all the way up to the No. 1 prospect in the Notre Dame class, which should give him a great shot at jumping into the SI99 when it is released.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
53
Followers
265
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Virginia State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Garcia#Sports Illustrated#American Football#Defensive End#Si99#Disqus#Twitter#Bryandriskell#Si All American Director#230 Pound Edge Defender#National Recruiting#247sports#Irish Breakdown Content#Spring#Initial Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Ranked As 5th Best Power 5 Head Coach By CBS Sports

CBS Sports released its ranking of the 65 best Power 5 head coaches in college football, and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was ranked fifth by the outlet. Kelly has surely solidified himself as a top five coach, but where he fits in after Alabama's Nick Saban (No. 1) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (No. 2) is a matter of debate. The Athletic released a ranking of head coaches back in March and they had the Fighting Irish head coach ranked third.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Irish Breakdown hosted its weekly Friday mailbag in which we answer listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting. It was another jam-packed show with a lot of different questions, including a discussion of the biggest wins and toughest loss of the Brian Kelly era. As...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down Notre Dame All-American Candidates For 2021

Notre Dame had six players earn at least a third-team All-American honor in 2020, and another earned first-team freshman All-America honors. Four of those six All-Americans are gone, so new candidates will likely emerge. Well, at least Notre Dame fans should hope they emerge, as the more players that perform at an All-American level the better the Fighting Irish will be in 2021.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

2021 Defensive Line Could Be Notre Dame's Best In A Decade

Notre Dame has won 43 games in the last four seasons and made two playoff appearances, and the defense has been the catalyst. The catalyst of the defense has been its defensive line. As good as the line has been in recent seasons, the 2021 defensive line has a chance to not only be the best since the post-2016 makeover, it has a chance to be the best of the Brian Kelly era.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Recruiting Hot Board: Offense

With semesters winding down and June visits coming up in the very near future there hasn't been much movement on the recruiting trail in the last couple of weeks. Below is the latest when it comes to Notre Dame offensive recruiting in the 2022 class since our update two weeks ago.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame QB Depth Chart Overview

Notre Dame went into the spring with a lot of questions at quarterback, and there are questions about the position coming out of the spring. The difference is the current questions are more positive in nature. In our latest Irish Breakdown podcast we dive into the quarterback depth chart, address...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Defense

The spring is now completely in the rearview mirror for Notre Dame, and the roster looks a bit different now. There are some transfers headed out of the program and the non-early enrollee freshmen are much closer to getting on campus. Before we dive fully into our offseason analysis let's...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Tulsa Cornerback Akayleb Evans Is An Intriguing Prospect For Notre Dame

Notre Dame made a recent offer to Tulsa graduate transfer cornerback Akayleb Evans, and it was a very intriguing situation and he is an intriguing prospect. The Fighting Irish certainly don't lack for numbers at cornerback, and with the return of Clarence Lewis and TaRiq Bracy there isn't necessarily a "need" for another field cornerback, which is the position Evans played at Tulsa and the position Notre Dame is recruiting him to play.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Kickoff Time Announced

Notre Dame is back to being an independent in 2021, and it will kick off the season in a primetime event. The Fighting Irish travel to Florida State to kick off the season, with the two teams scheduled to play on Sunday, Sept. 5. We already knew that, and now we know it will be a primetime affair, as the start time is now set for 7:30 PM ET.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Offers Tulsa Cornerback Transfer

Notre Dame is looking to tap into the graduate transfer market at cornerback, and the Irish staff has offered Tulsa graduate transfer Akayleb Evans. Evans has two seasons of eligibility remaining at whatever school he ultimately chooses. The 6-2, 188-pound cornerback finished with 29 tackles and three pass break ups while playing nine games during the 2020 season.
IrishBreakdown

Film Room: Breaking Down Notre Dame 2023 Target Rickie Collins

Notre Dame quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is already putting in major work on quarterbacks in the 2023 class, which is absolutely loaded. There are several highly ranked quarterbacks on the board, but one quarterback not ranked high is New Orleans (La.) Woodlawn standout Rickie Collins. In the...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Irish defense could be special in 2021

The Notre Dame football team lost a lot of talent to the 2021 NFL Draft, but the defense returns a bunch of veterans who could make the unit special in 2021. The Notre Dame Football team dominated on the defensive side of the ball last season, which was key to them going undefeated during the regular season slate. Led by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the defense was downright terrorizing at times, which was evident when they held the running back tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter in check against North Carolina.