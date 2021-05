So no one told you life was gonna be this way. Your job’s a joke and you’re broke, but not because you don’t get paid enough. It’s because you keep spending money on LEGO sets. But this your day, your week, your month, and maybe even your year. Because the company’s latest buildable collectible is one of its best yet. It’s a recreation of both apartments from Friends. And it comes with tons of great nods to some of the show’s best moments.