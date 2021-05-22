Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2021

Marvel took May off on Disney+ — Black Widow was originally supposed to premiere this month — but they’re back in June with Loki, the new series spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame. It stars Tom Hiddleston as that lovable God of Mischief as he is forced to join the “Time Variance Authority” in protecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The first four episodes of the first season premiere in June, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends about the character just in case you’ve missed any of his adventures along the way, or need a refresher on how he wound up unstuck in time prior to the events of his new series.