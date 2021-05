The A’s may have started the season at 0-6, but they have played .700 baseball since then, and for most of Saturday afternoon, it appeared they’d take another game from the struggling Twins. But Miguel Sano, he of the .119 batting average entering the day, flicked an opposite field three-run homer off Jake Diekman in the bottom of the eighth to send the Twins faithful into hysterics as the Twins defeated the A’s 5-4 in front of 12,212 at Target Field, a victory that may well have granted the beleaguered Sano some grace as he seeks to break out of a season-long funk.