Driftless Writing Center to sponsor Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta
The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta, a publisher, writer, and Alexandria’s Poet Laureate, on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Jakarta are also holding a workshop titled “Prep to Publish” on Saturday, June 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Writers with great book ideas or completed manuscripts often struggle with the next step. This limited-enrollment workshop will help participants understand where they are in their publishing journeys and will provide tips on navigating the publishing process. Workshop fees are on a sliding scale and scholarships are available.lacrossetribune.com