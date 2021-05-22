newsbreak-logo
Driftless Writing Center to sponsor Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta, a publisher, writer, and Alexandria’s Poet Laureate, on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Jakarta are also holding a workshop titled “Prep to Publish” on Saturday, June 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Writers with great book ideas or completed manuscripts often struggle with the next step. This limited-enrollment workshop will help participants understand where they are in their publishing journeys and will provide tips on navigating the publishing process. Workshop fees are on a sliding scale and scholarships are available.

