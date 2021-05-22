Driftless Writing Center to sponsor Zoom reading by KaNikki Jakarta

It can be hard to find any YA books with LGBTQ+ leads at all, let alone any really good books. When members of our community are so often put as side characters and token representation in books, it is immensely powerful to be able to read books where people like us are the main focus, where our love stories are represented. With Pride month coming up, now is the perfect time to start celebrating by reading some amazing queer books. I unintentionally started working on this list months ago as I scoured through the Montgomery County Public library website to find books with LGBTQ+ characters. Therefore, most of the books on the list can be found in an MCPL library (check the book search function on the website). I have also included links to their Amazon pages.