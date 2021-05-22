newsbreak-logo
Jackson County, MI

Jackson County Hosting Public Meeting Regarding Cascades Water Flow Issues

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County is in the process of conducting a water influence study to evaluate the hydrology and hydraulics of the Sparks Foundation County Park watershed. This comprehensive study will help quantify water levels and flows both above and below the ground surface. The watershed has been mapped in an effort to understand how precipitation flows into the lagoons, and an array of monitoring wells have been installed to record ground water levels. The goal of the study is to evaluate hydrologic flows, trends, and interactions between surface and ground water systems, and to evaluate how they influence the water levels of the ponds and lagoons throughout the park.

