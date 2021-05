PRINCETON — As the state eases back into the motion of life, Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m., we will celebrate the most whimsical day of the year in downtown Princeton! Don your faerie wings, grab some glitter and join the fun! There will be sidewalk chalk, face painting, music-making, costuming and joyous festivity. While we won’t march the parade this year, we will repair and revitalize the floats, in preparation for the return of the ATAW Parade in 2022.