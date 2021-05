Although the Greenwich High School baseball team has reached one of its goals of making the FCIAC and CIAC class LL tournaments, there’s still a lot of work to be done. As of press time, Big Red is 9-3 overall and in the final stretch run of the regular season. Although they were defeated by Trumbull 2-0 in a 10-inning thriller on Tuesday, GHS still has won seven out of its last nine games.