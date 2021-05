ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has named Shea Mercer as new Coolidge Elementary School principal for the 2021-22 school year. Mercer has been with the district since 2012. She began her career with EPS as an elementary teacher at McKinley Elementary School, then went on to serve as assistant principal of Glenwood and Monroe elementary schools. She became assistant principal at Coolidge in July 2020.