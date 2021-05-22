newsbreak-logo
Wagoner County, OK

Muskogee Man Dies After Wagoner County Crash

By News On 6
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died and another is in critical condition after a crash in Wagoner County north of Porter on Thursday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say two vehicles headed westbound on the Muskogee Turnpike when the driver of an SUV hit a car. Troopers say the driver and a passenger in the car were pinned for twenty minutes. Firefighters freed the two men and they were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The driver of the car, 43-year-old Robert Stewart, died from his injuries Friday night.

