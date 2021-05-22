newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

How to Watch Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County SC will open the home portion of their 2021 regular season slate on Saturday when they host Sacramento Republic FC at Orange County Great Park. OCSC have one competitive game under their belts, a 1-0 loss at Tacoma Defiance last weekend. That was a game in which Orange County’s rust was evident, but they had some looks and good play by Tacoma and some bad luck sent them back down to Southern California with no points.

www.angelsonparade.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Orange County, CA
Sports
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jahn
Person
Seth Casiple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Sc#Orange County Great Park#Sacramento Republic Fc#Espn#Southern California#Watch Orange County Sc#Tacoma Defiance#Las Vegas Lights 3 1#Fc Cincinnati#W W#Espn#Vox Media#La Galaxy Ii#Sac Republic#This Week#Home#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Orange County, CAchatsports.com

Three reasons to watch Defiance vs Orange County SC with us

Tacoma Defiance by day; Seattle Sounders by night. It’s a Sunday where Puget Sound men’s soccer takes on So Cal. Defiance start things off with a brunch match against Orange County SC at 12:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+. The Sounders second team are attempting to claim Wade Webber’s sixth straight...
Orange County, CAangelsonparade.com

And we’re off: Tacoma Defiance 1, Orange County SC 0

Orange County SC opened the 2021 USL Championship season on Sunday, but the result wasn’t what they were seeking, as they lost 1-0 to Tacoma Defiance at Cheney Stadium. OCSC were the last team in the league to get underway this season, and playing a Tacoma side with two games already under their belts, the visitors had more visible rust on the day, although it was a close match throughout.
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Scott McKnight named football coach at JSerra

JSerra on Monday, May 17 announced that it has hired Scott McKnight as its football coach. He replaces Pat Harlow, who resigned last week after four seasons as the Lions’ head coach. The Lions were 22-17 during Harlow’s tenure. McKnight was an assistant coach at JSerra the past 10 seasons,...
Orange County, CAwhsgoldenarrow.com

Warrior Athletes Begin Their Next Race Towards College

Megan Ray: Committed to UC Davis for gymnastics. Marcus McGregor: Committed to Orange Coast College for baseball. Jordan Martinez: Committed to Frank Phillips for softball. Jack Bunnel: Committed to the University of Washington for baseball. Luke De Vries: Committed to the University of Redlands for Baseball. MiKayla Collver: Committed to...