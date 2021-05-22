How to Watch Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic

Orange County SC will open the home portion of their 2021 regular season slate on Saturday when they host Sacramento Republic FC at Orange County Great Park. OCSC have one competitive game under their belts, a 1-0 loss at Tacoma Defiance last weekend. That was a game in which Orange County’s rust was evident, but they had some looks and good play by Tacoma and some bad luck sent them back down to Southern California with no points.