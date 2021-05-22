newsbreak-logo
Greensboro baby found safe; authorities looking for man, vehicle

By WRAL
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Greensboro, N.C. — Hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert, a 5-month-old girl from Greensboro was found safe. Police notified her parents and were arranging a reunion. Police said Nora Starr Grant, a Black female with brown hair and black eyes, was in a car that was stolen from 2435...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

