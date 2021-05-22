Warzone players have a big problem with in-game weather after Verdansk ’84 update
Warzone players have called on developers Raven to make adjustments to the in-game weather, claiming that it has been affecting their gameplay for some time now. Despite the battle royale’s incredible popularity, Warzone players have had common complaints since the game’s launch, generally focusing on bugs, glitches and cheating. While Raven appear to have got on top of the formers, they are still facing an uphill battle when it comes to banning cheaters and hackers.www.dexerto.com