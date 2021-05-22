newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warzone players have a big problem with in-game weather after Verdansk ’84 update

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone players have called on developers Raven to make adjustments to the in-game weather, claiming that it has been affecting their gameplay for some time now. Despite the battle royale’s incredible popularity, Warzone players have had common complaints since the game’s launch, generally focusing on bugs, glitches and cheating. While Raven appear to have got on top of the formers, they are still facing an uphill battle when it comes to banning cheaters and hackers.

www.dexerto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#A Gunfight#Game Developers#Battle Royale#Modern Warfare#Iyionaghan#Warzone Players#The Game#Enemies#Bugs#Glitches#Adjustments#Shadows#Visibility#Time#Realism#Hackers#The Sun#Gunfights#Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Rogue Lords brings turn-based cheating to Xbox later this year

Rogue Lords releases later this year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, letting you play as the devil in a roguelike that encourages cheating. In Cyanide Studio’s latest title, you’ll take on the role of the devil who has called upon nine evil geniuses to find some legendary artefacts in an attempt to regain your power after previously being defeated by demon hunters. On your journey to locate these artefacts, you’ll need to fight the demon hunters in turn-based combat against waves of enemies. But fighting fair isn't in the devil’s nature. You’ll be able to use a resource called Diabolic Essence to ‘cheat’ your way through the fights by stealing enemy buffs, returning debuffs, or restoring health to your units using Devil Mode. You need to be careful when using it, though, because once you’ve used all of your Diabolic Essence, your run will be over.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Steam Games Might Be Coming To Consoles Later This Year

It appears that publisher (and developer) Valve might be planning to release some of its Steam games on consoles in the coming months. While appearing as a guest speaker (via Reddit) at the Sancta Maria College in New Zealand earlier today, Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked if Steam will be putting any games on consoles or will remain exclusive to PC for the immediate future? Newell teased that the answer will be provided by the end of the year. He however also added that the answer will probably be not what the public expects.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Game-Breaking 'Out-of-Zone' Warzone Bug is Back

A new game-breaking bug has been discovered by a Redditor which allows players to clip their character out of bounds under Prison. Call of Duty Warzone definitely has its fair share of bugs and glitches that gives the community a love-hate relationship with developers at times. As the battle royale genre does tend to be competitive with most players, it is of no surprise that people will be finding any sort of cheat or exploit in order to gain that advantage over other players.
Video GamesGamespot

Watch A Call Of Duty: Warzone Player Get Banned In Real Time

Cheaters have been a big problem in Call of Duty: Warzone lately, as the battle royale has a number of hackers running exploits that allow them to see through walls and make use of extremely accurate auto-aiming. YouTuber Jack "CouRage" Dunlop has faced off against cheaters, and in one recent stream alongside other Warzone streaming personalities NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and Cloakzy, the quartet managed to attract some hackers to the game.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

CoD: Warzone hack lets player bounce bullets off walls

Call of Duty: Warzone’s lack of an effective anti-cheat system is being discussed once more after a startling cheat was witnessed in Warzone Season 3. The hacker was able to ricochet their bullets off the floor without aiming at the player and kill them easily. Despite repeated claims that Activision...
Video Gamesapptrigger.com

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new weekly playlist update and bug fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone tends to release weekly updates to their playlists so that there are always new game modes coming and going from the game. It is a way to keep the game new without having to make any major changes. This weekly update added two new game modes to Warzone while also removing two at the same time.
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

PlayStation seems to make more fun of games for PC

PlayStation is part of its own release PC Next month’s platform Days Gone Released on Steam. However, before that, a new page appeared near the release on Valve’s platform. This could indicate much more. Playstation The title may be heading to the market soon. The PlayStation itself hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it doesn’t seem to be long before new developments related to PCs are realized.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Latest Call of Duty: Warzone update patches the infinite gas mask glitch

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are pretty familiar with all manners of glitches and exploits at this point. The increasingly popular battle royale title from Activision and Raven Software has seen a host of issues since its launch. It’s common to find cheaters in games, and equally so to find people exploiting bugs and glitches to gain an advantage. In fact, one bug that let players use the game’s stim appeared not once, but multiple times. Thankfully, one glitch is getting crossed off the list of Warzone‘s issues, hopefully for good. According to Raven Software, a fix for the infinite gas mask glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone has rolled out.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Destiny 2 Crossplay Activated Early Accidentally During Season Of The Splicer Launch

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is officially live and brings with it adorable baby Fallen, an attempt to hack the Vex network, and a chance to see a different side to a race that has been an enemy for far too long. While Destiny 2 crossplay is also on the horizon for the shooter's roadmap, it wasn't meant to debut so soon. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened when Bungie accidentally turned on this feature ahead of schedule.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sherwood Extreme brings wacky speedrunning to Xbox later this year

If you’ve ever thought that chickens would make a fantastic means of travel when attempting speedrunning challenges, this could be the game you’ve been needing in your life. Score attack arcade shooter Sherwood Extreme will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year and features feathered jetpacks, along with all manner of other equally daft features, including the ability to ride your co-op partners.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

City of Heroes Homecoming is finally allowing videos and streaming again

In March of 2020, City of Heroes rogue server Homecoming, the largest of the server groups, put a moratorium on videos and streams created on its servers “whilst [the group was] still working on legitimizing the server.” The rule applied to both players and journalists, though the group would not comment on the penalty for violation; at the time, we were left to assume the rule was handed down from NCsoft itself, as this is the server group still negotiating with NCsoft for some sort of license to operate the game. Either way, it sucked, since even we had run streams for the game.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Fan Creates Mockup Trailer for Open-World Pokemon Game

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world Pokemon game taking place in an older version of Sinnoh, around the corner, fans are thinking about just how the game's open-world concept will work. One fan has created a mockup game concept that shows their own take on how an open-world Pokemon game would work.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

When does Jailbreak happen in Warzone?

The Call of Duty battle royale has various in-game events that can occur that dramatically alter what is going on, and the Warzone Jailbreak event is no doubt the one most players look out for when they are in a match. The in-game events of Call of Duty: Warzone have...