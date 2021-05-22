newsbreak-logo
Video Games

JGOD shows why Warzone players should change to 'new' suppressor

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

YouTuber JGOD has explained why Warzone players should be using the 'new' basic suppressor in CoD's battle royale, after it was completely reworked by developers Raven. Popular Warzone content creator JGOD is well known for shedding light on underrated Warzone attachments, and has now explained why players should be seriously considering the game's basic suppressor on BOCW weapons. The basic suppressor was overhauled during the Season 3 Reloaded update, which dropped in-game on May 20.

