JGOD shows why Warzone players should change to ‘new’ suppressor

Call of Duty: Warzone and its players are all too familiar with the bugs and glitches that persist in Verdansk ’84. Recently, the infamous gas mask bug has made a return which allows players to have an unlimited gas mask in the storm. In Call of Duty: Warzone Season Three, fans have also managed to find ways to get underneath various areas of the map. This has proven problematic, as players underneath the map are able to shoot enemy players above them for easy kills. One of the hotspots for the under the map glitch in Warzone is the Stadium point of interest. Although fixes were rolled out to address this problem, players are still finding their way underneath the Stadium.