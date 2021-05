The platform claims that the phrase conflicts with its moderation settings. The success of many streamers with the use of "hot tub streams" has been doused somewhat by Twitch’s ban on the phrase in its chat for the official channel. This has generated comments both from those who say that the ban violated freedom of speech on a public access platform and from those who agree that Twitch was justified for curbing racy discussions that the phrase encouraged. Some users also commented that Twitch was avoiding much-needed debate on the issue.