Dave Bautista Leaving ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Partly Due To Shirtless Scenes

The soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already in the can according to James Gunn. Fans love asking the Marvel and DC director questions on social media, and he enjoys delivering the answers. When someone broached the topic of the music in the third adventure with the dysfunctional space family, Gunn had some really good news. If the soundtrack is sewed up, that means the script is in a nice place. Previous interviews with Variety had the director explain that he actually films scenes with those songs playing. So, you have to know not only where they all go, but also where they fit into the story. It’s all kind of different from how other projects do things. However, it works for Gunn and his team. The actors in the series clearly love the filmmaker’s tendencies and are chomping at the bit to get back out there and finish this trilogy strong. Check out Gunn’s tweet explaining it down below.