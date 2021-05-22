Latest numbers shows ‘progress’ for GA

General aviation aircraft shipments for the first quarter of 2021 show an overall increase versus figures from the same period in 2020, but no return yet to 2019 numbers. The news, which came as part of the regular quarterly report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), was not surprising—and still reason for hope, according to the association. However, results were mixed between categories, with increasing numbers for propeller-driven airplanes and turbine rotorcraft, but essentially level deliveries for jets and piston-powered helicopters.