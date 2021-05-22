Latest numbers shows ‘progress’ for GA
Sales of general aviation aircraft showed signs of progress within the industry, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). In its general aviation aircraft shipments and billings report for the first quarter of 2021, GAMA reports that deliveries increased for turbine helicopters and propeller airplanes, while business jet and piston helicopter shipments were flat compared to the same period of 2020, which in its closing weeks saw the onset of the pandemic.generalaviationnews.com