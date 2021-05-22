newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paddlers guide to safety

By David Eastwood
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddle sports can be so enjoyable especially in Maine which has some of the most beautiful spots and exceptional paddling experiences on the planet. But safety skills are essential for excursions along Maine’s coastal and inland waters in canoes and kayaks. Currents, tides, cold water, and other hazards contribute to paddle sports problems and fatalities out of proportion to general boating.

www.boothbayregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Guide#Water Safety#Free Safety#Water Sports#Intermediate Paddlers#Paddle Sports#Safety Skills#Excursions#Beginner#Currents#Tides#Fatalities#Sports Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Sports
Related
TrafficThrive Global

Spring into Safety!

As winter’s chill gives way to spring’s warm and sunny days, it’s easy for students to find their minds wandering from final exams to prom and graduation night. For those completing their senior year of education, the latter traditionally represent the last big social events of high school — nights of celebration with peers creating memories that will last a lifetime. But, sadly, all-too-often tragedy strikes when some students see these events as an opportunity to take unnecessary risks in the misguided attempt to have a good time.
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

Citizen How-To Guides

Want to do your part to make Philadelphia a better city this year? We make that process easier with practical how-to guides on everything from organizing a street cleanup to starting a community fridge. We here at The Citizen are in constant search of ways to boost good citizenship in...
CelebrationsSmoky Mountain News

Festival to gather community of female paddlers

A three-day paddle festival will gather female paddlers June 4-6 at Nantahala Outdoor Center. Hosted by inspirational paddler Anna Levesque, the festival will offer activities from noon June 4 through noon June 6. Trips will be offered on different rivers suitable for a range of skill levels and are open to all women in all watercraft. The festival aims to foster community by connecting, sharing, paddling and supporting each other on the river.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Boats & Watercraftsreconnectwithnature.org

Boating Safety

Please note: Masks are required for all in-person, indoor and outdoor program participants, with the exception of those younger than 2 years old and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one, per state guidelines. Get down with boating safety at Monee Reservoir as we...
Politicssuindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide

This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Armed Forces Celebration and 1940’s Hanger Dance, “The Full Monty” at Kayenta, STG Sk8 Competiton, live music, virtual events, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of...
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

‘Safety in Numbers’

As a heavily male-dominated sport, cycling can sometimes present barriers to entry for women, compounded by the fact that many women don’t feel safe cycling alone. Locally, a number of women’s cycling groups look to address these issues by providing an avenue for riding in a supportive environment that often includes skill sharing.
HobbiesEstes Park Trail Gazette

Crossroads: Serving as fishing guides

We are finally getting to the warmer weather that gets more people out into the beautiful surroundings of the Estes Valley. I’m looking forward to more hiking and very soon, more fishing. I’m not the best fisherman, but I do enjoy getting my line wet and reeling in whatever ends...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

The DNR is looking for volunteer paddlers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is gearing up for its second Paddlecraft Wildlife Index. However, to get valuable information, they need your help. The Paddlecraft Wildlife Index is a compilation of wildlife sightings from volunteer paddlers across the state. With this survey information, the...
Hobbiesnewmainenews.com

Fishing Guide to the Stars

Take with thee my most grievous curse. Shakespeare’s Richard III (IV.iv.188) Guy was having a bad day. Mercury RX mistake video. Capricorn: I was bunked down with a buddy of mine, two beds to a suite at this motel. While I prefer to bunk alone, it was just cheaper, and besides, it was a business junket, and I didn’t anticipate any problems. I got to learn a little more about my friend than I wanted to learn, though.
Hobbiescoolworks.com

Trip Guides

Ranch Camp, we aim to create an environment for campers that fosters social, spiritual, and emotional growth. We want to bring out the best version of everyone, at camp. Our inclusive and unique community is a place for people to thrive, be creative, and teach about something they truly care about; sharing that passion with future generations.
Golfcapenews.net

Disabled Golfers Participate In Cynthia Coffin EAGA Tournament

Clouds and threatening rain didn't stop a group of 60 eager amputee golfers and their friends from gathering at the Woods Hole Golf Course on May 10. They came from as far away as Pennsylvania and Maine with crutches, power-assist golf carts and prosthetics to compete in the Cynthia Coffin EAGA (Eastern Amputee Golf Association) Golf Tournament.
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Essential gear for bike commuters

May is a month that people across the nation commemorate bikes. Washington state celebrates National Bike to Work Month, also referred to in other areas as Bike Everywhere Month or National Bike Month. National Bike to Work week just passed, but there is still the rest of May to find a way to get out on a bike.
Swimming & Surfingtetongravity.com

Kalum Bruhwiler Embraces a Forgotten Lifestyle

​Watch The Best Waves Of the Year in O’Neill Wave of the Winter. O’Neill’s Wave of the Winter is a contest for the people. With hundreds of worthy entries to the video contest, it was tough to distill it down to 20 minutes of the wildest rides on the North Shore. We’re talking some of the craziest Outer Reef waves we've ever seen, mixed in with equally intense Backdoor, Off-the-Wall and Pipe barrels. And while there is only ever one winner -- who will take home $25,000 -- this documented the best of these spectacular rides over the whole winter and.
Swimming & Surfingwomensrunning.com

6 Pool Workouts For New, Intermediate, and Advanced Swimmers

Looking to add some cross-training to your weekly workouts? Consider scheduling a little pool time. Not only can swimming be a fantastic recovery activity for runners—especially if you log a few laps holding a pull buoy between your legs, allowing your arms to do the work while your legs float behind you—but swimming workouts are also a great way to build stronger muscles and better cardiovascular endurance without additional impact on your knees, ankles and hips.
SportsVelo News

Gallery: Huffmaster Hopper’s 50/50 surface mix sees Williams win on a Venge

After a Covid year, Miguel Crawford’s Grasshopper events are back in full swing in northern California, and L39ion of Los Angeles’ rider Tyler Williams and Maude Farrell took the win’s at this past weekend’s Huffmaster Hopper, an 89-mile race that was half gravel, half pavement. While gravel tires were the...
Shoppingprima-coffee.com

Summer Coffee Gear Guide

Summer is quickly approaching, and with its arrival comes longer days, warmer nights, sun-kissed skin, and plenty of time to spend playing and lounging in the sun. But we’ve come to ask — what is the perfect addition to these hot and sunny days?. That’s right. Iced coffee drinks!. Nothing...
bishopvisitor.com

Boating Safety Guide

According to the Water Sports Foundation, this Memorial Day, the most popular boating holiday of the year, there likely will be more first-time boat owners on the water than any other year in history!. Why? Because people looking for socially distanced family fun drove record sales as more than 415,000...
Lifestylenewmainenews.com

Fishing Guide to the Stars

Edgar in Shakespeare’s King Lear (IV.vi.85) When he’s speaking, Edgar is alluding to Lear’s mad ravings. Mercury RX mistake video. Aquarius: Loving life and living large? That’s the way it’s supposed to be. So if you’re not fitting into that description? What can be done to change your course, your Aquarius destiny? I figure no one but yourself can change the conditions that are around you. Sometimes it’s matter of merely seeing the situation in its entirety rather than just concentrating on some of the details.