Among Us has found a massive amount of success on Twitch over the last year, but major streamers are increasingly turning to NoPixel's GTA Online RP, instead. There are a lot of potential reasons for the switch, but part of it comes down to ease. In a recent Just Chatting session, Sykkuno addressed the shift, revealing that it's simply easier for streamers to hop on GTA RP, while Among Us forces them to find other people to play with. It makes a lot of sense, and it gives streamers like Sykkuno more time to spend playing the actual game, as opposed to setting up.