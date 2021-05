MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a West Monroe man accused of attempted second-degree murder. The incident happened on May 10, 2021. According to the Monroe Police Department, they responded to the 200 block of Pargoud Drive in Monroe regarding a shooting. Police say it was reported that 21-year-old Mason Pierre Stewart had beaten his girlfriend who is also the mother of his child and as another individual tried to stop him, Stewart pulled a weapon and shot that person in the torso area.