Funny, Brutal Breakup Letters Women Wrote To Their 'Disappointing Exes' (May 22, 2021)

Dating isn't an easy game. Between the psychos, weirdos, and freaks one needs to sift through to find one normal guy, it's natural to feel deflated after realizing you've just wasted your time on another idiot. They say that journaling can be a therapeutic way of releasing any negative feelings you may hold towards a person. And what better way to do that than via a public journal of shame that the disappointing man in question may see? Or, at least, his mom. Together with To The Guys I've (Kinda) Dated — an Instagram account by and for women, containing letters that frustrated women have penned to the disappointing guys they've dated — we're back with another collection of letters. They're just as funny as the last lot, so scroll through and enjoy.