Music

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood Form New Project the Smile

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new project called the Smile along with drummer Tom Skinner and longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich. Yorke announced the new band Saturday morning, hours before the group was set to make their debut and perform new music during the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm livestream, a five-hour event that will also feature performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and more. The Smile is scheduled to perform at 11:05 pm U.K. time.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

