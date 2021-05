MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Holly Corcoran is a 1988 East Stroudsburg University graduate and lives in Monroe County with her 5 Arabian horses. Back in 2003 she got involved in the sport of equestrian endurance riding. Over the last few months she has been training her 2007 Arabian gelding Poete down in Florida for this month's Endurance World Championship in Pisa, Italy. She is part of the five member USA team making the trip to compete in this international event.